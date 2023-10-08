4 citizens die in Syrian armed forces attack in Idlib

(MENAFN) According to local sources, there were reports of at least four civilian casualties resulting from attacks by Syrian armed forces in northern Syria on Sunday.



These attacks were carried out in the city center of Idlib by the Syrian army and foreign terrorist groups supported by Iran, using ground-to-ground weaponry.



Approximately 15 other individuals sustained injuries during these attacks and were subsequently transported to nearby hospitals, as reported by the White Helmets civil defense organization.



In 2017, during a meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Russia, and Iran made a decision to establish four "de-escalation zones" in Syria, specifically in regions not under the control of the Syrian government.



However, despite this agreement, the Damascus administration, Iran-backed militants, and Russia continued their offensives, taking control of three out of the four districts and moving toward Idlib.



Even though Turkey and Russia reached an additional ceasefire agreement in September 2018 to reinforce peace in the region, the attacks escalated once more in May 2019. Nevertheless, a new ceasefire agreement for northwestern Syria was brokered between Ankara and Moscow on March 5, 2020, which has been largely upheld.

MENAFN08102023000045015839ID1107207877