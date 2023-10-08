Iran Criticizes Nobel Peace Prize Decision

(MENAFN) In response to the Nobel Peace Prize committee's recent decision to award Iranian rights campaigner Narges Mohammadi, Tehran has expressed strong disapproval, labeling the move as "politically motivated." The Iranian Foreign Ministry released a statement early on Saturday, shortly after Mohammadi was named the recipient of the 2023 peace prize. Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani asserted that the Nobel committee's decision was aligned with what he described as the "meddlesome and anti-Iran policy of some European governments."

Kanaani went on to highlight the committee's choice, stating that Mohammadi had been previously found guilty of consistently breaching the law and participating in criminal activities.



He condemned the Nobel committee's decision, characterizing it as an act of spite driven by political motives. This condemnation reflects Iran's firm stance against what it perceives as external interference in its internal affairs, particularly when it comes to human rights issues.



This latest development underscores the ongoing tension between Iran and certain Western nations, particularly in the context of human rights advocacy. It signifies a deeper divide between Iran and countries with differing ideological and political perspectives. The Iranian government's reaction to Mohammadi's Nobel Peace Prize win sheds light on its reluctance to acknowledge the efforts of activists within the country and its skepticism towards international recognition.



As the international community continues to grapple with questions of human rights and activism, Iran's response to this Nobel Peace Prize decision underscores the complexities surrounding these issues within the country. It also raises broader questions about the role of international awards and recognition in shaping global perceptions of human rights advocacy and activism in nations with contentious political landscapes.



