Oil rates mark most significant weekly decline since March due to demand concerns

(MENAFN) Oil rates finished higher on Friday, but they marked their most significant weekly decline since March, primarily due to concerns about demand.



Brent, which serves as the benchmark for approximately two-thirds of the world's oil, saw an increase of 0.61 percent, equivalent to USD0.51, settling at USD84.58 per barrel. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the indicator for US crude, recorded a 0.58 percent gain, or USD0.48, closing at USD82.63 per barrel.



Over the week, Brent witnessed an approximately 11 percent decrease, and WTI experienced a decline of over 8 percent. These declines were prompted by market apprehensions that persistently high interest rates might impede global economic growth, subsequently impacting fuel demand.



“Brent crude has fallen over USD10 since the end of last month as surging global bond yields have crippled the global growth outlook,” Edward Moya, top market expert at Oanda declared.



“Energy stocks have gone from Wall Street's best trade to it is time to abandon ship. US gasoline demand destruction is intensifying and – given how overbought the energy market was in September – momentum oil selling has been fierce,” he added.

