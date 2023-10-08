AI to enhance lives but could impact jobs

(MENAFN) Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan, has indicated that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to significantly enhance the quality of life for the upcoming generation of workers. However, he acknowledged that AI could result in some individuals losing their jobs.



During an interview with Bloomberg that was broadcasted this week, Dimon mentioned that AI would become an integral part of virtually every task and process. He also pointed out that thousands of employees within his bank are already utilizing this technology.



“Your children are going to live to 100 and not have cancer because of technology,” Dimon said. “And literally they’ll probably be working three-and-a-half days a week.”



As per the report referencing information from consultancy firm Evident, JPMorgan, headquartered in New York, posted job listings for over 3,500 positions related to Artificial Intelligence (AI) between February and April of this year. Jamie Dimon has consistently emphasized the significance of AI, referring to it as an indispensable element crucial to his company's future prosperity.

