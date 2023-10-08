Nebo-U Radar System, Tanks, Artillery Systems: SBU Shows How They Destroy Enemy Equipment

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters of the Centre of Special Operations“A” of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) destroyed dozens of enemy equipment units and about 90 Russian invaders in two weeks.

“In two weeks, the special forces destroyed six Russian tanks, six armored fighting vehicles and three military vehicles, Nebo-U radar system, which consisted of the main antenna, hardware machine and control machine,” SBU posted on Facebook .

Moreover, fighters of the Centre of Special Operations“A” destroyed six artillery systems and 27 shelters and dugouts. About 90 Russian soldiers were decimated.

Video: SBU