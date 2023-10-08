Defense Minister Umerov Visits Combat Brigades Fighting In East

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov visited combat brigades that are part of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops defending the country in the eastern direction.

During the working trip , the minister heard the report by the commander of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, about the work at the main command post, the management of the actions of units within the troop group, and the operational situation at the front in the area of responsibility of the group of troops, as well as about the composition of the enemy's forces and means, directions of its likely actions.

Umerov talked with the defenders of the eastern direction, namely: fighters of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade, the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade, the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade, the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, and the 5th Separate Mechanized Brigade.











































The minister presented awards to the military and personally thanked everyone who protects the peace of Ukrainians every day.

"Thank you for superhuman strength, resilience and loyalty to the state," he emphasized.

As reported, defense forces repelled 13 Russian attacks in the areas of Synkivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv region in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops in Kupyansk direction.