Azerbaijan Destroys Quadrocopter Of Armenian Armed Forces

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On October 8, a quadcopter belonging to units of the Armenian
armed forces attempted to make a reconnaissance flight over the
defensive positions of units of the Azerbaijani Army located in the
Kalbajar region, Azernews reports, citing the
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The Defense Ministry noted that the quadcopter discovered by the
Azerbaijani Army was neutralized using special technical means.
