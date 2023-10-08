Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Top Officials

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received, Sunday, at Bayan Palace Acting Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His Highness the Crown Prince also received Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end) si

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.