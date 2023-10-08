Italy FM To Head To Cairo, De-Escalate Palestinian-Israeli Situation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ROME, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, announced, Sunday, that he is heading to the Egyptian capital Cairo in the upcoming few days aiming to de-escalate the Palestinian-Israeli situation.
In remarks to national news channel, Tajani commented on the developments in Palestine, urging parties to stop escalation to avoid the eruption of war.
Tajani stated that he is hoping for the involvement of Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Egypt to calm the situation. (end)
