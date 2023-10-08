Western officials push for positive narrative on Ukraine's counteroffensive

(MENAFN) Western officials are reportedly calling on the media to portray Ukraine's struggling counteroffensive in a more positive light, as reported by the Washington Post. According to the US newspaper, these efforts are intended to prevent a decrease in public support for providing further military assistance to Kiev in the coming months.



In a recent article, the Washington Post suggested that Ukrainian and Western authorities have been actively working to reshape the narrative surrounding Ukraine's counteroffensive, which has not yielded significant progress thus far. This shift in strategy appears to be a response to mounting criticism in certain Western nations, which has raised doubts about the continuation of military aid to Kiev.



As reported by the media outlet, Ukraine's Western supporters are outwardly expressing confidence in the counteroffensive, but behind closed doors, they are growing more apprehensive that the conflict might reach a stalemate, with Ukrainian forces unable to penetrate Russian defenses.

