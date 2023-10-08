Russian Troops Hit Zaporizhzhia Region 133 Times

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the enemy army launched 133 strikes on 21 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region.

"118 artillery strikes were launched on the territory of Bilenke, Malynivka, Bilohirya, Levadne, Preobrazhenka, Poltavka, Kamyanske, Stepove, Pyatykhatky, Lobkove, Plavni and other front-line towns and villages," Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko posted on Facebook .

Russian military personnel also launched six UAV attacks on Novodarivka, Novodanylivka, Charivne and Chervone; airstrikes – on Orikhiv, Robotyne, Novodarivka and Novodanylivka; five MLRS attacks – on Mala Tokmachka.

Eleven reports on the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were filed.

Yesterday, the enemy hit the village of Bilenke. A 30-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were injured. A 46-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man were killed.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Military State Administration / Yuriy Malashko