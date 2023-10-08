Belarusian president warns of nuclear conflict risks over US missile supply to Ukraine

(MENAFN) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has issued a stern warning, expressing concerns that the delivery of US-made long-range missiles to Ukraine could potentially escalate into a nuclear conflict. Reports from American media last month suggested that the Biden administration had agreed to provide a "limited quantity" of ATACMS rockets to Kiev.



Lukashenko, speaking on Friday, conveyed his belief that such actions by the United States may be inadvertently pushing Russia towards considering the use of their most devastating weapons. He specifically mentioned the ATACMS rockets, which, if supplied to Ukraine, would grant them the capability to target locations deep inside Russian territory, up to 300 kilometers or approximately 190 miles away.



This statement by Lukashenko highlights the geopolitical tensions and risks associated with the provision of advanced military hardware to nations involved in conflicts, especially in regions with ongoing disputes. The concerns raised by the Belarusian President underscore the need for careful consideration and diplomatic efforts to mitigate potential escalations in conflict zones.

