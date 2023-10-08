Russia to make uncertain attempt to rejoin UN rights body

(MENAFN) Russia, which was expelled from the UN Human Rights Council due to its invasion of Ukraine, is going to make an uncertain attempt to rejoin the body on Tuesday. This move will serve as a measure of its international support.



On that day, the UN General Assembly will hold a vote to select 15 new members for the UN body based in Geneva, with terms from 2024 to 2026.



Traditionally, the council's 47 members are chosen by regional groups, and the General Assembly typically approves their selections. However, this year, two groups have more candidates than available seats: Latin America (with Brazil, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and Peru competing for three seats) and Eastern Europe (Albania, Bulgaria, and Russia vying for two seats).



Moscow's candidacy has been met with skepticism, and the vote comes shortly after a Russian missile attack in Groza, Ukraine, resulted in the deaths of over 50 people in a horrifying scene of devastation.

