Russia launches natural gas supply to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Russia initiated the supply of natural gas to Uzbekistan through Kazakhstan, with the official launch ceremony attended by President Vladimir Putin, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirzoyev.



President Putin emphasized that this project is mutually advantageous and has the objective of bolstering energy security in the region. While the majority of the gas flows are intended for Uzbekistan, a portion of them will also be directed to the northeastern areas of Kazakhstan, which shares a border with Russia.



“The implementation of this project will have obvious benefits for all three countries. Uzbekistan will get an additional source of energy, allowing it to guarantee an uninterrupted supply of heat and electricity to households and socially important facilities. Kazakhstan will be able to solve the issue of gasification of its northern and eastern regions; Gazprom is already working out appropriate routes and parameters of gas supply,” during the launch ceremony, Putin stated.



He also indicated that the project would assist Russia in reaffirming its reputation as a dependable provider of natural gas, hinting that it might eventually broaden to include more purchasers.

