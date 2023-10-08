Russia declares over 1M insolvent annually since 2015

(MENAFN) According to a report from business outlet RBK, official statistics reveal that Russia has witnessed over one million individuals declared financially insolvent by courts in the eight years since the introduction of the judicial bankruptcy procedure in 2015. This data underscores the significant impact of this legal framework on the financial landscape of the country. Furthermore, since the beginning of 2023, approximately 250,000 debtors have gone through this bankruptcy process, marking a notable 28.8 percent year-on-year increase in such cases.



Interestingly, the report also highlights a somewhat counterintuitive trend: while the number of bankruptcy procedures has been steadily rising, the rate of growth appears to be slowing down. In 2020, the figure for financially insolvent Russians surged by a striking 72.6 percent, followed by increases of 62 percent in 2021 and 44.2 percent in 2022. This suggests a potential stabilization or maturation of the bankruptcy process in Russia after a period of rapid expansion.



Experts cited in the RBK report attribute the continued rise in the number of individuals opting for the judicial bankruptcy procedure to recent legal reforms that are designed to safeguard the rights of debtors. These legislative changes seem to be encouraging more people to consider this avenue for addressing their financial challenges, thereby reshaping the landscape of personal finance in Russia.

MENAFN08102023000045015682ID1107207777