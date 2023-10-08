UK probes Manchester City owner for relations with Russia

(MENAFN) Lawyers representing an unidentified Ukrainian activist have urged the UK government to conduct an investigation into whether Sheikh Mansour, the owner of Manchester City, aided affluent Russians subject to Western sanctions in relocating their assets to the United Arab Emirates.



“Sheikh Mansour is a particularly high-profile individual and as the owner of one of the United Kingdom’s most celebrated football clubs, is a person who ought to be subject to reasonable scrutiny by the UK government,” a message conveyed to UK foreign secretary James Cleverly mentions, based on many sources on Friday.



It continues that after the finding of what the letter declares is a “wealth of evidence” connecting Sheikh Mansour “with the accommodation of wealthy Russians in the UAE,” there is a foundation “for the UK government to conduct an investigation.” Cleverly's request for an update comes after the same legal team initiated an initial inquiry in September of 2022. The Ukrainian activist responsible for the letter is keeping their secrecy for the worry of retaliation, statements declare.



The letter asks for UK lawmakers to decide whether Mansour must be seen as a “designated person” who will be undergo economic restrictions under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019.

