Russian government lifts diesel export restrictions

(MENAFN) The Russian government has recently made a significant decision regarding its fuel exports. In an announcement by the Council of Ministers' press service on Friday, it was revealed that the restrictions on diesel exports have been lifted. However, it's worth noting that the ban on gasoline shipments out of the country still remains in effect. These measures were initially introduced just last month as part of an effort to stabilize the domestic fuel supply within Russia.



Under this new development, the resumption of diesel shipments is subject to specific conditions. Firstly, diesel fuel must be transported to the ports via pipelines, which implies a more controlled and efficient means of transport. Secondly, the manufacturer must commit to supplying at least 50% of the diesel it produces to the domestic market. This condition seems to be aimed at ensuring that a significant portion of domestically produced diesel remains within Russia to address any potential fuel supply concerns while still allowing for some level of export activity through pipelines.



This decision reflects the Russian government's ongoing efforts to balance the needs of the domestic market with international trade considerations, particularly in the context of fuel supply stability. The decision to maintain the gasoline export ban suggests that gasoline supply within the country may still be a matter of concern, and the government is taking steps to address this issue. Overall, these developments highlight the complex interplay between domestic and international factors in the management of a crucial resource like fuel.

MENAFN08102023000045015682ID1107207769