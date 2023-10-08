UK house prices drop 4.7 percent YoY in September

(MENAFN) In its latest monthly report, the Halifax lender revealed that house prices in the UK experienced a year-on-year decrease of 4.7 percent in September. This decline represents a faster rate of decrease compared to the 4.5 percent drop observed in the previous month and marks the most significant annual fall in over 14 years. As a result of this drop, the average price of a house in the UK is now £14,000 (USD17,100) lower than the peak recorded in August of the previous year.



The report also indicates that the average price of a home in the UK has fallen to levels last seen in early 2022, approximately at USD340,000.



“Activity levels continue to look subdued compared to recent years, with industry data showing lower levels of new instructions to sell homes and agreed sales,” Kim Kinnaird, the director of Halifax Mortgages, remarked.



As per Kinnaird, the main contributing role is borrowing expenses, as higher interest rates are affecting the affordability of mortgages.

