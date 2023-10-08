US to announce Niger military takeover as ‘coup’

(MENAFN) The government of US leader Joe Biden is said to be in the process of formally categorizing the military takeover of Niger's government in July as a coup.



This legal designation is going to impose restrictions on Washington's ability to engage in collaborative efforts with the West African nation concerning counterterrorism operations in the area.



The US State Department is going to declare pause of some aid to Niger as a consequence of the coup naming, a news agency mentioned in its report on Friday, quoting two unnamed sources aware of the government’s scheme. “As we continue our diplomatic engagements to preserve civilian rule in Niger, we are continuing to assess additional next steps but have nothing to preview at this time,” a department representative declared.



On July 26, President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger was removed from office, and the new government, in response to concerns about the West's counter-insurgency efforts in the Sahel region, decided to suspend military cooperation agreements with France.



The new authorities also took the step of expelling France's ambassador, and French troops commenced their withdrawal from Niger during the current week.

