Washington declares recent China restrictions

(MENAFN) The United States administration has applied new trade limitations on 42 Chinese firms that it blamed for giving main substances, like integrated circuits utilized in rockets directing structures, to the Russian protection industry among the Ukraine predicament.



The United States Department of Commerce declared the most recent development of its shipment regulator list on Friday, adding dozens of Chinese units as well as one from each of Estonia, Finland, Germany, India, Turkey, the United Kingdom, as well as the United Arab Emirates. United States exporters need distinct permits, which are hard to attain, to transfer products to consumers on the shipment regulator list.



“We will not hesitate to act against parties, wherever located, that facilitate the sale of US-origin items to Russia’s military for its war against Ukraine,” Commerce Department representative Alan Estevez stated in a declaration.



“No matter how convoluted the trail may be or how many hands items are passing through, if US-origin items are finding their way to Russia’s military, we will work tirelessly to stop it.”



