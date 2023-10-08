NATO transfers additional units to Kosovo

(MENAFN) Nearly 200 British fighters landed in Kosovo on Friday to strengthen the current NATO contingent in the separate Serbian domain of Kosovo, after the previous month’s occurrence including ethnic Albanian law enforcement. A Turkish general is going to accept command of the force the following week.



Associates of the 1st Battalion of the Princess of Wales’ Royal Regiment have united with the 400 United Kingdom units originally located in Kosovo. Previously this week, the Romanian administration too promised to transfer 100 extra units.



The placements “are a prudent step to ensure KFOR has the forces it needs to fulfill its UN mandate to maintain a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all people in Kosovo,” the US-led bloc said in a statement.



NATO transferred units into Kosovo in June 1999 after conducting a 78-day air conflict towards Serbia on behalf of ethnic Albanian protestors in the domain.



