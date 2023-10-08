President Ilham Aliyev Arrives In Georgia On Working Visit (PHOTO)


10/8/2023 5:15:35 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Georgia for a working visit at the invitation of Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for President Ilham Aliyev at Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport decorated with the national flags of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The President of Azerbaijan was met by Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Levan Davitashvili and other officials.









MENAFN08102023000187011040ID1107207740

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search