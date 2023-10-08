Armenians Use Ambulance For Military Purpose In Azerbaijan's Karabakh (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8.
After local
anti-terrorist activities during the inspection of one of the
abandoned combat positions in the Karabakh economic region, it was
found that a vehicle intended for military medical aid was used by
Armenians for the purpose of transportation of military cargo,
Trend reports.
The vehicle, which was disabled as a result of artillery fire,
belonging to Armenian illegal armed formations, was used to store
and transport guided missiles of the Kornet anti-tank missile
system.
The use of civilian vehicles for military purposes is
inadmissible and contrary to international humanitarian norms and
principles.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement
[signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the
2020 second Karabakh war], suppression of large-scale provocations
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and
withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories
of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out
in the region.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the
Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping
contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the
trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on September 20,
2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a
local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the
armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave
their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm;
the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory
of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.
At the invitation of the Administration of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts
with the Armenian residents of Karabakh, met with Sergey
Martirosyan and David Melkumyan as representatives of the Armenian
residents of Karabakh on September 21, 2023, in Yevlakh.
