In Eastern Ukraine, Russia's Death Toll In Past Day Reaches 132

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters from Ukraine's Eastern Group of Troops eliminated 132 Russian invaders and destroyed a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, a Msta-B howitzer, and two D-30 artillery systems in the past day.

That's according to Ilya Yevlash, the head of the press service of the Eastern Group of Troops, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past day, the enemy fired at our positions 380 times, employing various types of weapons, including rocket-propelled artillery, tanks of various types, grenade launchers, and small arms. They also launched two airstrikes. During seven combat encounters with the enemy, we eliminated 132 invaders and destroyed a number of enemy vehicles, including a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, a Msta-B howitzer, and two D-30 artillery systems. We also hit two vehicles the enemy used to transport personnel and ammunition, and destroyed an ammunition depot," Yevlash said.

British intelligence reports Ukraine's success dynamic near Velyka Novosilka

In addition, a number of drones were shot down, including an Orlan 10.

According to the spokesman, Ukraine's forces see partial success near the settlement of Andriivka. There, the enemy continues to press, unsuccessfully trying to recapture lost positions, including near Andriivka and Klishchiivka.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's death toll in Ukraine as of October 8 amounted to 282,280, including 580 in the past day alone.

Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine