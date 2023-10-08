Ukraine's Legendary Singer Nina Matviyenko Dies At 75

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) People's Artist of Ukraine Nina Matviyenko died just two days before her 76th birthday.
Her daughter Antonina , also a Ukrainian artist, broke the news on social media.
"Mom died..." Antonina Matviyenko wrote.
Nina Matvienko was famous for her soulful rendition of Ukrainian folk songs. She was also praised as the first performer of songs by Yevhen Stankovych, Myroslav Skoryk, Iryna Kyrylina, Hanna Havrylets, and many others. Read also:
She was a holder of Ukraine's Shevchenko National Prize (1988).
Matviyenko has performed in Mexico, Canada, the United States, Czechoslovakia, Poland, Finland, Korea, France, Latin America.
