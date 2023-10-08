Enemy Artillery Spotter Detained In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's National Guardsmen exposed during a routine inspection a local man who had been apparently sending to Russian invaders photos of the aftermath of enemy shelling.
That's according to the National Guard press service , Ukrinform reports.
The guardsmen detained a man who no ID on him at a local checkpoint, the report said.
In his mobile device, photos of Russian artillery hits were found, which he shared with unidentified persons with Russian phone numbers.
As reported by Ukrinform, a Ukrainian court sentenced to 12 years in prison a Russian asset who had been spotting Russian missile and artillery strike on crowded locations in Kharkiv, including Ukraine's largest market, Barabashovo.
