Enemy Artillery Spotter Detained In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's National Guardsmen exposed during a routine inspection a local man who had been apparently sending to Russian invaders photos of the aftermath of enemy shelling.

That's according to the National Guard press service , Ukrinform reports.

The guardsmen detained a man who no ID on him at a local checkpoint, the report said.

In his mobile device, photos of Russian artillery hits were found, which he shared with unidentified persons with Russian phone numbers.

Three injured as Russian army fires 402 shells atregion on Saturday

As reported by Ukrinform, a Ukrainian court sentenced to 12 years in prison a Russian asset who had been spotting Russian missile and artillery strike on crowded locations in Kharkiv, including Ukraine's largest market, Barabashovo.