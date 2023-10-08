Child Among Wounded As Russian Iskander Missile Hits Kostiantynivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Donetsk region, the Russian invaders shelled the settlement of Kostyantynivka, launching an Iskander cruise missile. A 9-year-old child is among the four injured.
That's according to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office , Ukrinform reports.
"On October 8, at 06:25, the Russian army shelled the town of Kostiantynivka, likely using an Iskander cruise missile. Russian troops targeted a residential building. The explosion injured four residents: a 9-year-old girl, her 44-year-old mother, a 64-year-old woman, and her 41-year-old son," the report said.
According to the prosecutor's office, the affected civilians suffered, shrapnel injuries, bruises, and a concussion.
"At the time of the attack, people were in their homes as a Russian missile hit nearby," added the prosecutor's office.
In addition, 10 apartment blocks, 19 houses, a passenger car, a boiler room, a gas pipe, and a power line were damaged.
A pre-trial investigation has been opened into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 Part 1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
As reported, in the past day, Russian military killed a Donetsk region resident.
Photo: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office
