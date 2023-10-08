Activities On Discharge Of Servicemen Who Completed Military Service Continue


(MENAFN- AzerNews) Activities on the execution of the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the conscription of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan for active military service and the discharge of servicemen from active military service to the reserve for the period of October 1-30, 2023, continue in the Azerbaijan Army, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

According to the order of the Minister of Defense, military units are conducting departure ceremonies for discharged servicemen who completed their military service.

A group of servicemen who distinguished themselves in the accomplishment of tasks assigned during the military service was awarded.

