Khazri-2023 Joint Tactical Exercises Ended

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the joint action plan signed between the Ministry
of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of
Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, "Khazri-2023" Joint Tactical
Exercises with the participation of warships and military personnel
of the Naval Forces of both countries has ended, Azernews reports,
citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.
On October 8, a ceremonial closing ceremony was held with the
participation of Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Vice
Admiral Subhan Bakirov, Commander-in-Chief of the Naval Forces of
the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Rear Admiral
Bekzhanov Saken, exercise participants from both countries, and
media representatives.
Ceremony speakers noted that all the assigned tasks were
successfully accomplished and wished the participants success in
their future service. It was noted that the joint tactical
exercises is of special importance in the exchange of mutual
experience, as well as in increasing the professionalism of the
military personnel of both countries.
It should be noted that the Iranian Naval Forces delegation also
participated as an observer in the "Khazri-2023" Joint Tactical
Exercises which started on October 2 and was conducted in the
Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.
