Azerbaijani President Arrives In Georgia For Working Visit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived
in Georgia for a working visit at the invitation of Prime Minister
of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, Azernews reports.
A guard of honor was lined up for President Ilham Aliyev at
Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport decorated with the
national flags of Azerbaijan and Georgia.
The President of Azerbaijan was met by Vice Prime Minister and
Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Levan
Davitashvili and other officials.
