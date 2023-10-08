Iran ready to fight harder conflicts against terrorism

(MENAFN) Major General Mohammad Baqeri, the head of personnel of the Iranian armies, has declared that Iran is ready to fight a more powerful conflict with terrorism as well as its reasons.



The Iranian general conveyed his comments on Friday while sending messages to Syrian General Abdul Karim Mahmoud Ibrahim, who serves as the chief of the general staff of the Syrian Army, and Minister of Defense Ali Mahmoud Abbas.



General Baqeri's statements were prompted by a drone strike that occurred on Thursday during a military academy graduation ceremony in central Homs Province. The attack resulted in the loss of at least 89 military personnel and civilians, with 277 others sustaining injuries.



He named the raid a “great crime”, commiserate with the relatives of the fatalities, and hoped for a fast recovery of the wounded.



The terrorist incident unveiled the malevolent, unlawful, and inhumane nature of Takfiri terrorists, along with the disgraceful actions of those who back them, as highlighted by the senior general.



He emphasized that the manipulative and political exploitation of terrorist organizations will not undermine the determination of nations; on the contrary, it will only strengthen their resolve to persist in their resistance until the complete eradication of terrorists and the defeat of their backers.

