Cambodian Student Among Dead In Israel-Hamas Fighting: Gov't Statement

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PHNOM PENH, Oct 8 (NNN-AKP) – A Cambodian student was among the dead, in fighting between Israeli and Hamas forces, which broke out yesterday, the Royal Government Spokesperson Unit said in a statement, today.

“The Royal Government is deeply saddened to hear the news that one Cambodian student out of some 450 Cambodian citizens present in Israel died, after sustaining wounds during the fighting between the Israeli and Hamas forces, which erupted yesterday,” the statement said.

“The Royal Government would like to express our deepest condolences for the loss of our citizen and extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” it added.

In a voice message, Cambodian Prime Minister, Hun Manet called on all Cambodian citizens there, to be extra vigilant.

The Cambodian foreign ministry has issued a statement condemning all forms of violence and terrorism.– NNN-AKP

