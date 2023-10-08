Dozens Of Rockets Fired From S. Lebanon To N. Israel

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Oct 8 (NNN-NNA) – Dozens of rockets and heavy artillery shells were fired towards Israeli positions on the Shebaa Farms, a disputed strip of land at the intersection of the Lebanese-Syrian border and the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, early this morning, Lebanese army intelligence sources confirmed.

Sounds of huge explosions have been echoing throughout the villages of Al-Arqub and Hasbaya, since the early morning, and centres in Ruwaisat Al-Alam and a radar site were subjected to heavy artillery shelling.

The Israeli military responded with artillery fire towards southern Lebanon.

Residents of Kfar Shouba, a Lebanese village along the border, said, they could hear sounds of shelling around them, and estimated several dozens of Israeli shells had hit the area, local news outlet L'Orient Today, reported.– NNN-NNA

