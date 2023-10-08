Biden faults media for harmful survey figures

(MENAFN) United States Leader Joe Biden has debated that Americans aren’t realizing his robust presentation on the economy directing into the 2024 election due to the press pessimism.



Biden advertised the newest United States hiring statement in a White House media conference on Friday, then recommended that public observations of the economy have been lowered by the harmful manner of press reporting.



“You all are not the happiest people in the world, which you report,” he stated. “And I mean it sincerely: You get more legs when you report [that] something is negative. I don’t mean you’re picking on me. It’s just the nature of things.”



The leader gave his remarks on the same day that a Real Clear Politics survey presented that his consent rating had decreased to 40.5 percent, the bottommost level since August last year.



