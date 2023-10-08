Kuwaiti Karate Team Wins Kata's Bronze Medal In 19Th Asian Games

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti team won the Karate kata competition's bronze medal in the 19th Asian Games, increasing Kuwait's tally to 11 medals; three gold, four silver and four bronze. In remarks to KUNA, Kuwaiti Karate team's Director, Jaber Hammad, affirmed that Salman Al-Musawai, Mohammad Al-Musawai and Mohammad Hussein won the bronze medal. He noted the team and the technical and administrative staff's efforts helped in achieving this victory. (end) fsh

