Genetic examination firm assures info theft

(MENAFN) California-located DNA examination firm 23andMe has assured the originality of private data when it comes to its consumers, which has been displayed for sale on the black market. But it persisted on Friday that its structures had not been violated.
“Following a claim that someone had gained access to and is selling certain 23andMe customer data, we conducted an investigation. We have not identified any unauthorized access to our systems. We will continue to monitor the situation,” the firm stated in a declaration.
While the company`s physical servers may not have been breached per se, the “threat actors” obviously utilized “recycled login credentials” gained from other online podiums to attain admission to some profiles, based on the IT safety source BleepingComputer.
MENAFN08102023000045015687ID1107207701
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.