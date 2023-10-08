Genetic examination firm assures info theft

(MENAFN) California-located DNA examination firm 23andMe has assured the originality of private data when it comes to its consumers, which has been displayed for sale on the black market. But it persisted on Friday that its structures had not been violated.



“Following a claim that someone had gained access to and is selling certain 23andMe customer data, we conducted an investigation. We have not identified any unauthorized access to our systems. We will continue to monitor the situation,” the firm stated in a declaration.



While the company`s physical servers may not have been breached per se, the “threat actors” obviously utilized “recycled login credentials” gained from other online podiums to attain admission to some profiles, based on the IT safety source BleepingComputer.



MENAFN08102023000045015687ID1107207701