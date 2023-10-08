US accuses previous-fighter for providing protection confidences to China

(MENAFN) A previous United States Army sergeant has been detained once he came back to the nation from Hong Kong and got accused of attempting to five secret army data to China’s safety facilities.



Joseph Daniel Schmidt, 29, was detained by federal workers at San Francisco airport on Friday, the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) stated in a declaration. He was afunctioning-duty fighter from 2015 to 2020, finalizing his work at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in the Seattle region, where he served in the 109th Military Intelligence Battalion.



After departing form the army, Schmidt sent notes to Beijing’s ambassy in Turkey as well as Chinese intelligence services, offering to provide them with United States protection confidences, the DOJ stated. He took a trip to Hong Kong in March three years ago and supposedly kept on attempting to convey confidential data that he had reserved from his previous work.



