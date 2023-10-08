Be Part Of ICC Cricket WC Fiesta At Radisson Blu Dhaka

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: With the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 underway, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden is welcoming cricket loving guests with special treats and a big live match screening at the hotel's ICC Cricket World Cup Lounge from October 5 to November 19, 2023.

Throughout the tournament, guests can come with their friends and family to catch the World Cup action live on a big screen while enjoying country-wise theme based mouth-watering delicacies such as-Australian Meat Pie, England Potato and Cheese Croquette, New Zealand Beef Slider, Punjabi Spicy Fried Fish and Chips, Bangladeshi Tiger Fried Prawns, among others. All meals include soft drinks.

Guests can also indulge in special beverages like India Helicopter, Bangladesh Tiger Lover, and Pakistan Peshwari Lassi, among others.

T