Food Festival Featuring Local Culinary Heritage Underway At Dhaka Regency

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort is currently bringing Bangladesh into the culinary limelight for local and overseas guests alike by hosting a food festival named The Local Culinary Heritage of Bangladesh 2023 at its signature dining outlet Grandiose Restaurant till October 30, 2023.

The food festival was inaugurated on October 5 through a cake cutting ceremony attended by Abu Taher Md Jaber, CEO of Bangladesh Tourism Board, Kabir Reza, Managing Director and Shahid Hamid, Executive Director of Dhaka Regency, among others.

'The Local Culinary Heritage of Bangladesh 2023' food festival is showcasing authentic local delicacies from all divisions of the nation.

On the occasion, Kabir Reza, Managing Director, Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort, said,“As the most popular Bangladeshi hotel brand, Dhaka Regency is always inspired to promote and introduce Bangladeshi local and traditional cuisine using authentic spices to the guests of both local and foreigners.”

Guests can enjoy the authentic local foods like biryani cooked inside bamboo stalks, choijhal gosht, shatkora chicken, koi paturi as well as vegetarian items such as dal with drumstick shoots, bamboo shoot curry, laukhatta, shabji labra and many more at the festival. For desserts, the hotel is introducing unique and lesser-known dishes focusing especially on traditional cakes.

Each day focuses on a different theme that features the authentic delicacies of a particular division.

Complemented with instrumental music, the buffet dinner is being served every day till October 30, 2023 at the hotel's signature dining outlet Grandiose Restaurant at BDT 4999 net per person.

Select cardholders, fans of Dhaka Regency and Dhaka Regency Premier Club members can enjoy BOGO free offer too.

