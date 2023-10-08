Air India Express Adds Two New B737 MAX-8S To Fleet

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Air India Express took delivery of its first two new Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft from the Boeing facility in Washington, USA, announced the freighter, subsidiary of Air India, on September 29.

The move marks the commencement of aircraft deliveries from Boeing, stemming from the landmark order placed by the Air India Group for 470 aircraft from both Boeing and Airbus.

These fuel-efficient and technologically advanced Boeing 737-8 aircraft recognized for their exceptional performance and comfort, are aimed at elevating guest travel experience.

The new fleet is intended to enable Air India Express to expand its domestic and international network.

The 737 MAX-8 aircraft marks a critical step forward towards more sustainable operations.

With its advanced technology winglets and efficient engines, it achieves a 20 per cent reduction in fuel use and emissions while also significantly decreasing noise pollution by 50 per cent compared to older models. This also offers up to 14 percent lower airframe maintenance costs.

Earlier in September 2023, Air India Express unveiled the vision for the organization that would be formed with the merger and integration with AIX Connect currently operating as AirAsia India.

Both airlines also commenced interline arrangements covering over 100 routes on their combined network. With a collective fleet of 56 aircraft, these two airlines seamlessly link 44 destinations while serving over 250 routes spanning India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

Prior to the eventual merger and integration, through strategic alignment, the airlines have integrated an array of ancillary services and products into their offerings.

These include the Gourmair in-flight dining menu, the premium comfort of Xpress Prime seating, and the convenience of Xpress Ahead priority services, all designed to enhance the overall travel experience.

Air India Express and AirAsia India also operate a unified website, airindiaexpress, enabling users to book, manage services, and check in to flights across domestic and international routes with an integrated backend passenger service system.

Earlier, in June 2023, Air India signed purchase agreements to acquire these aircraft with Airbus and Boeing.

The 470 aircraft order include 40 A350s, 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, 10 Boeing 777Xs, 140 A320neos, 70 A321neos and 190 Boeing 737MAXs.

Of the 40 A350s, six are A350-900 planes and five of them are scheduled for delivery through March 2024.

T