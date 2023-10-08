EU’s financial watchdog cautions Ukraine may not be able to repay loans

(MENAFN) The European Union’s monetary watchdog has cautioned that Ukraine may not be able to reimburse its credits, possibly accumulating tens of billions of euros to the bloc’s liability. After loaning Kiev EUR34 billion the previous year, the European Union is giving it extra EUR50 billion in scholarships as well as credits.



In a statement on the European Union’s last year budget issued on Thursday, the European Court of Auditors stated that the bloc’s confrontation to upcoming financial costs upsurged from EUR204.9 billion (USD216.8 billion) in 2021 to EUR248.3 billion (USD262.8 billion) by the end of 2022.



“Part of the increase is due to the EU’s financial assistance to Ukraine,” the statement declared, referring that this aid– which does not involve army assistance– became more than double the previous year from EUR7 billion (USD7.4 billion) to EUR16 billion (USD16.9 billion).



