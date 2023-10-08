Nations aspiring to join EU must obey ‘merit-based’ accession process

(MENAFN) Nations dreaming of becoming a member of the European Union have to obey the “merit-based” accession procedure also get to the milestones accented by the bloc’s laws, European Commission Leader Ursula von der Leyen stated on Friday.



The European Union director stated the comments throughout a media gathering after a conference of the bloc’s presidents in the Spanish town of Granada.



“The process is merit-based,” the European Union Commission chief clarified. “There are clear rules, there are milestones that have to be achieved.”



Such an opinion was encompassed in the combined statement that was implemented throughout the conference. While the document repeated the bloc’s willingness to “continue to support Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes,” it also cautioned that possible new associates will not be provided cutoffs throughout the accession procedure.



Aspiring members need to step up their reform efforts, notably in the area of rule of law, in line with the merit-based nature of the accession process and with the assistance of the EU. In parallel, the Union needs to lay the necessary internal groundwork and reforms,” the statement says.



MENAFN08102023000045015687ID1107207692