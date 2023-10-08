(MENAFN) The late president of the Wagner Group, Evgeny Prigozhin, tried to foment a revolution in Moldova with the goal of ousting the nation`s pro-Western administration, Leader Maia Sandu has stated. Sandu has long blamed Russia for attempting to deposition her from office, all while guiding a crackdown on her pro-Moscow antagonism.



“The information that we have is that it was a plan prepared by [Prigozhin’s] team,” Sandu stated in a meeting with a news agency released on Friday. Based on Sandu, the deceased Wagner director plotted on stimulating anti-administration demonstrations to become “violent,” without giving any more specifics.



Previously this year, Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky stated that his intelligence workers had exposed a Wagner-guided plan to topple Sandu also substitute her with a president faithful to Russia. Sandu then showed up to state that Moldovan establishments had fired almost 200 foreign nationals, together with one associate of the Wagner team.



