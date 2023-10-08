IRGC chief denounces terror attack at Homs, pledges rough response

(MENAFN) The chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps conveyed a message to Syria's defense ministry and its army, denouncing the terrorist attack that occurred on Thursday at a military college in the central province of Homs.



Major General Hussein Salami sent his sympathies for the raid and stated that those behind the terrible crimes are going to suffer severe consequences. “The perpetrators will have to face a strong response from the faithful warriors and fighters of the Islamic resistance,” he noted.



The senior commander also emphasized that the international community anticipates international organizations, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to uphold their responsibilities and address the presence of foreign forces occupying Syrian territory. He pointed out that these occupiers are actively working to disrupt peace and security in the war-ravaged nation.



The attack that occurred on Thursday, during a graduation ceremony, resulted in the tragic loss of at least 100 lives and left hundreds more wounded. This incident marked one of the deadliest assaults on the Syrian army in the past 12 years of conflict. What made it particularly unique was the use of an explosive-laden drone, which the Syrian government attributes to terrorist groups supported by foreign states.

