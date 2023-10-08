Death Toll From Herat Earthquake Exceeds 2,000

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Recent reports to Khaama Press News Agency confirm that the death toll from the powerful earthquake in Herat has reached 2,060 deaths with 900 injuries.

Abdulwahid Ryan, the head of the Ministry of Information and Culture of Herat Province, spoke on Sunday that the latest figures for earthquake casualties in Herat are close to 3,000 people.

On Saturday morning, a 6.3 magnitude earthquake shook northwestern Afghanistan, with its epicentre located 40 kilometres northwest of the city of Herat.

Bilal Karimi, the deputy spokesperson for the Taliban administration, also reported that more than 1,000 people have died in this earthquake, and hundreds of others have been injured.

According to reports, the casualties from this earthquake are still increasing.

The Afghan Red Crescent Society has announced that 12 villages in the Herat province, including Zinda Jan and Ghoryan, have been destroyed.

It is worth mentioning that Frank Hoogerbeets, a Dutch researcher, has warned of the possibility of aftershocks in the coming days following severe earthquakes in the country's western region, urging people to remain vigilant.

Meanwhile, survivors of the earthquake in Herat Province have voiced their grievances regarding the inadequate attention given to their plight. They express frustration and concern over the insufficient relief efforts and assistance in the aftermath of the disaster, highlighting the urgent need for support and aid to help them rebuild their lives and communities.

