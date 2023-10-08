Hillary Clinton demands ‘deprogramming’ Trump`s followers

(MENAFN) Previous United States presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has recommended that followers of the man who beaten her in the 2016 election, Donald Trump, require “formal deprogramming” so Washington politicians can be liberated from their threatening “extremism.”



“So many of those extremists – those MAGA extremists – take their marching orders from Donald Trump, who has no credibility left by any measure,” Clinton stated in a meeting released by a TV news agency on Thursday. “He’s only in it for himself . . ., and when do they break with him? At some point, you know, maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members, but something needs to happen.”



Clinton lamented that “sane” Republicans are too threatened by Trump’s followers to operate with Democrats on resolutions to America’s issues. “They oftentimes say and do things which they know better than to say or do,” she stated of congressional Republicans.



