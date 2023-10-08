Iran’s parliament speaker underlines BRICS beneficial chances for Iran, UAE

(MENAFN) Iran’s parliament spokesperson has underlined the beneficial chances BRICS can create for Iran as well as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), following ending a two-day trip to the Persian Gulf nation.



“BRICS can create special and valuable opportunities for our country. To make use of these opportunities, we have prioritized trade with the Emirates and had thorough discussions with the President of the country and private economic centers there,” Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf clarified.



The individual, who received an official invitation from the Speaker of the Federal National Assembly of the UAE, shared their comments upon their arrival in Tehran on Friday afternoon. During their visit, they held several meetings with prominent UAE officials, including President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his deputy.



Ghalibaf also emphasized the importance of maintaining and enhancing Tehran's trade relations with the Arab nation. He noted that after China, the UAE stands as Iran's largest trading partner.



“Detailed discussions and negotiations were held in the field of political issues, and we made very good and useful progress in some of the coordination that needed to be done in this regard,” the Parliament representative declared, continuing that an upcoming detainee exchange was deliberated in the conferences as well.

