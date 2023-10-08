Iran criticizes giving 2023 Nobel Peace Prize to lawbreaker

(MENAFN) Iran has criticized the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize being handed to an Iranian woman who has been convicted of constantly infringing of the law as a “spiteful and politically motivated” act.



Nasser Kanaani, the representative for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, stated in a declaration on Friday that the diplomatic action made by the Nobel Committee was in line with “interventionist and anti-Iran policies of some European countries.”



The verdict of the committee, he added, was one more connection in the series of the West’s stress on Iran and will only function to boost the Iranian people’s resolution to adhere to an independent strategy.



The giving of the prize to Mohammadi, based on Kanaani’s statement, was a “disappointing deviation from its initial objectives.”



In addition, he slammed the Nobel Committee for uttering “incorrect and false claims” around what occurred in Iran, which unveiled “some European governments’ approach to fabricate information and produce confusing and deviant narratives about internal developments in Iran.”

