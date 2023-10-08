Germany to restart coal plants to ensure adequate power supply in winter

(MENAFN) Germany's Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWi) has recently announced its decision to reactivate several previously shut-down coal plants in a bid to address concerns about gas shortages and maintain a stable power supply during the upcoming heating season. The move comes as a proactive measure to prevent potential power supply shortages during the winter months.



According to the ministry's press release, the German government issued an order permitting RWE, the country's largest power producer, to restart two coal blocks at its Niederaussem plant and an additional one at its Neurath plant. Additionally, the order allows LEAG, Germany's second-largest producer of coal-powered electricity, to reactivate two blocks at its Jaenschwalde coal plant. These facilities had previously been in operation last winter but were placed on standby since mid-summer.



The order, which takes effect on Thursday, entails these coal plants to be fully operational until March 2024. In a separate consideration, Berlin is contemplating extending the operational period of two RWE coal units at the Neurath plant until spring 2025. This decision underscores the German government's commitment to ensuring a stable and reliable power supply for its citizens, particularly during the high-demand winter season when heating requirements increase, and potential gas shortages could strain the energy grid.



The move to temporarily revive coal-fired power generation reflects the delicate balancing act Germany faces as it strives to transition away from fossil fuels in favor of cleaner and more sustainable energy sources while maintaining energy security. As concerns about gas supply constraints loom, the government's decision to utilize existing coal infrastructure underscores the importance of maintaining energy resilience and stability in the face of evolving energy challenges.

