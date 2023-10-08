Eurozone's economy contracts in Q3 as demand drops sharply

(MENAFN) According to a Reuters report published on Wednesday, the Eurozone's economy faced a contraction in the third quarter, marked by a notable decline in demand in September, which was the most substantial drop in almost three years. These findings were based on data compiled by S&P Global.



The final Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Eurozone, a key indicator of the overall economic health of the region, experienced a slight increase, rising from August's 33-month low of 46.7 to 47.2 in September. However, it's important to note that this figure remained below the critical 50 level, which signifies economic contraction rather than expansion.



This downturn in the Eurozone's economy has persisted for four consecutive months, with manufacturing taking the lead in a deepening decline. Notably, the S&P survey revealed that the services sector also saw a decline in output, indicating a broader economic challenge faced by the Eurozone in recent months.

MENAFN08102023000045015682ID1107207676